Etihad Airways to Increase Abu Dhabi-Kuala Lumpur Flights

Etihad Airways has decided to double daily flights between Abu Dhabi (UAE) and Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), starting 15 January 2024. This will increase the total number of flights per week from 7 to 14, providing passengers with more options and flexibility.

Etihad Airways’ Chief Revenue Officer, Arik De, said that the new flights to Kuala Lumpur are timed conveniently for UAE residents who want to vacation in Malaysia.

The new flights also offer travelers more flexibility when visiting Abu Dhabi, either for business or pleasure, he added.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia’s capital city, is famous for its skyline, especially the Petronas Twin Towers. Passengers can expect a comfortable flight on this route, as all flights will be operated on Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft with in-flight Wi-Fi.

Etihad Airways’ decision to double its daily flights between Abu Dhabi and Kuala Lumpur is a sign of growth for the airline in the region.

The increased flight frequency will raise Etihad’s annual seat capacity on the route to 425,000, a 75% increase from the previous year. The airline also plans to increase its annual cargo capacity on this route, which will boost bilateral trade.

Etihad Airways is expanding its operations in Southeast Asia beyond just Kuala Lumpur. In addition to the new Kuala Lumpur flights, travelers can choose from 77 weekly flights connecting Abu Dhabi to other key cities in the region, such as Bangkok, Phuket, Manila, Jakarta, and Singapore.