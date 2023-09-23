Woman Jumps From Hospital’s Second Floor After Birth of Third Daughter

In a tragic incident at Lahore General Hospital (LGH), a distressed woman identified as Sidra Afzal (22) leaped from the hospital’s second floor on Friday morning. This was after the birth of her third daughter just days prior.

Initial inquiries into the incident suggest that Sidra took this extreme step to evade the anticipated “comments or taunts” from her relatives due to not giving birth to a boy. She was under treatment in the hospital’s labor room when the incident occurred, plunging from a window and sustaining critical injuries. Sidra was immediately transferred to the Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS) in critical condition.

According to LGH officials, Sidra had given birth to her third daughter via C-section on September 18 at a private hospital in Kasur. She was brought to LGH when her condition worsened. Medical Superintendent Prof Nurdat Sohail disclosed that Sidra underwent a procedure to remove around two liters of fluid and blood from her abdomen. Given her complicated health condition, she was later moved to the intensive care unit, with two female attendants allowed to care for her.

Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar, Principal of the Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI), has formed a five-member committee to investigate the matter, led by Prof. of Urology Dr. Khizar Hayyat Gondal. Police are also being engaged to further probe this tragic incident.