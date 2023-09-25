NPMC Directs All Stakeholders to Maintain Food Prices

By ProPK Staff | Published Sep 25, 2023 | 6:43 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) reviewed the prices of essential commodities on Monday and directed the relevant stakeholders to maintain food prices to provide relief to the common man.

The NPMC meeting was chaired by the Caretaker Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives, Muhammad Sami Saeed.

ALSO READ

During the meeting, PBS officials presented the price and inflation data, while representatives from Punjab, KP, Sindh, and Balochistan apprised the forum on the current production and supply of wheat, sugar, and other essential commodities, which remained satisfactory.

The minister emphasized zero-tolerance against hoarders and profiteers, directing the provincial governments to engage their respective commissions, deputy commissioners, and magistrates against hoarders.

It was also decided that PBS would give access to its app to the provinces so that prices could be monitored and controlled in the provinces.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of minimizing the price difference between wholesale and retail items. The relevant stakeholders were directed to reduce this difference to maximize relief for the common man.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Statistician from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), representatives from all provinces, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the Ministry of Food Security, and other relevant stakeholders were also present in the meeting.

ProPK Staff

lens

Journalist Imran Riaz Returns Home ‘Safe’ After Being Missing for 4 Months
Read more in lens

proproperty

CDA Submits Proposal to Federal Cabinet Seeking Subsidized Plots for Key Officials
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>