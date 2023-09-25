NPMC Directs All Stakeholders to Maintain Food Prices

The National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) reviewed the prices of essential commodities on Monday and directed the relevant stakeholders to maintain food prices to provide relief to the common man.

The NPMC meeting was chaired by the Caretaker Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives, Muhammad Sami Saeed.

During the meeting, PBS officials presented the price and inflation data, while representatives from Punjab, KP, Sindh, and Balochistan apprised the forum on the current production and supply of wheat, sugar, and other essential commodities, which remained satisfactory.

The minister emphasized zero-tolerance against hoarders and profiteers, directing the provincial governments to engage their respective commissions, deputy commissioners, and magistrates against hoarders.

It was also decided that PBS would give access to its app to the provinces so that prices could be monitored and controlled in the provinces.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of minimizing the price difference between wholesale and retail items. The relevant stakeholders were directed to reduce this difference to maximize relief for the common man.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Statistician from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), representatives from all provinces, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the Ministry of Food Security, and other relevant stakeholders were also present in the meeting.