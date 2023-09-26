Gul Ahmed Textile’s Profit Declines by Over 50% in FY23

By ProPK Staff | Published Sep 26, 2023 | 7:35 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited (PSX: GATM) has posted consolidated profit after tax of Rs. 4.89 billion for the year that ended on June 30, 2023, down by 50.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) from Rs. 9.84 billion in the same period last year.

GATM’s board of directors did not announce any dividends for the shareholders.

ALSO READ

Net sales of the company arrived at Rs. 138.9 billion in FY23, up by 14 percent YoY, as compared to Rs. 121.8 billion in the same period last year.

The company posted a gross profit of Rs. 28.1 billion during the period in review against Rs. 27 billion in the same period last year, while the other income declined by 16.7 percent YoY to Rs. 821 million compared to Rs. 986.9 million in FY22.

The finance costs drastically almost doubled from Rs. 3.9 billion to Rs. 7.3 billion in FY23. Meanwhile, the company paid Rs. 2 billion in taxes during the full year compared to Rs. 1.85 billion in FY22.

The earnings per share of the company declined from Rs. 13.3 in FY22 to Rs. 6.62 in FY23.

GATM’s scrip at the bourse closed at Rs. 17.55, down 2.12 percent or Rs. 0.38 with a turnover of 1,107,973 shares on Tuesday.

ProPK Staff

lens

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ Film to Premiere Worldwide in Over 100 Countries
Read more in lens

proproperty

CDA Wants to Change Islamabad’s Master Plan Commission Yet Again
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>