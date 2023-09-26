Inbox Business Technologies Honored with the Prestigious Dell Silver Award

Inbox Business Technologies, a leading IT service provider company of Pakistan, is pleased to announce the honor of receiving the prestigious Dell Silver Award in recognition of its exceptional performance and strong partnership with Dell. This distinguished acknowledgment underscores the consistent dedication to delivering top-tier IT services and support to customers throughout Pakistan over the past six years.

Since its inception in 2016 as a Dell Authorized Repair Centre partner, Inbox has been at the forefront of delivering top-tier IT services and support to customers throughout Pakistan. This award is a testament to Inbox’s pivotal role in upholding Dell’s reputation for outstanding after-sales services and technical expertise in the region.

Inbox’s comprehensive range of services includes warranty assistance and a wide array of technical support, ensuring that Dell customers in Pakistan consistently receive the highest level of support and tailored solutions for their IT requirements.

Over the past six years, Inbox’s dedication to excellence has enabled it to expand its reach nationwide, covering every corner of Pakistan. This extensive service network empowers the company to deliver outstanding support to Dell customers, regardless of their geographic location.

The Dell Silver Award is a prestigious acknowledgment that underscores Inbox’s exceptional customer satisfaction ratings and its consistent record of surpassing Dell’s Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). This recognition goes beyond surface-level appreciation; it symbolizes achievement, motivation, and the commitment to excellence that drives Inbox’s team.

The award not only elevates team morale but also provides a competitive edge and instills confidence in customers. It establishes a robust internal benchmark for continued excellence in the technology domain.

As we look ahead, Inbox remains steadfast in nurturing its partnership with Dell and broadening its horizons within the IT industry. This Award does not signify the culmination of our journey; it is the spark that fuels our determination to provide the very best in IT services, support, and customer satisfaction.

Inbox Business Technologies has a longstanding reputation for technological innovation and customer-centricity. The Dell Silver Award is a testament to its commitment to delivering exceptional IT solutions. It reinforces Inbox’s position as a trusted partner in the IT industry.

Inbox’s success story is not just about numbers and awards. It’s about the people who make it all happen – our dedicated team and our loyal customers. We are immensely grateful to our team for their hard work and to our customers for their trust and support.

Looking ahead, Inbox is excited about the possibilities that the future holds. The company will continue to push boundaries, explore new avenues, and raise the bar for excellence in the IT industry. The Dell Silver Award is not an endpoint; it’s a milestone on Inbox’s journey of continuous improvement and innovation.

In conclusion, Inbox Business Technologies extends its heartfelt gratitude to Dell for recognizing its efforts with the Dell Silver Award. The company looks forward to further strengthening its partnership and continuing to provide outstanding IT services to valued customers.