Micron Starts Building Multi Billion Dollar Chip Factory in India

Micron has initiated the construction of a new semiconductor plant in India, with an estimated expenditure of $2.75 billion.

This substantial investment is earmarked for the establishment of a chip assembly and testing facility situated in Sanand, Gujarat, and the project is being executed in collaboration with Tata Projects.

What Will It Make?

The primary focus of this facility will be the transformation of semiconductor wafers into Ball Grid Array (BGA) packages, memory modules, and solid-state drives.

Size

Referred to as the Assembly, Test, Marking, and Packaging unit (ATMP), this mega complex will be situated within an industrial park located just outside the city, spanning a vast expanse of 93 acres, equivalent to over 376,000 square meters.

Job Creation

Over the course of the next five years, the project is expected to create 5,000 direct employment opportunities, along with an additional 15,000 prospects for jobs within the community.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Minister for Communication and Information Technology, shared on their Facebook profile that this achievement underscores the government’s dedication to nurturing a semiconductor ecosystem within the Asian nation.

Previously, Prime Minister Modi had pledged to provide up to 50% government support to all companies interested in establishing a presence in India.