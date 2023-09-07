MediaTek and TSMC Create World’s First 3nm Chip With Massive Battery Saving

Taiwanese semiconductor giants, TSMC and MediaTek, have produced the world’s first 3nm chip that boasts up to 32% more power-saving than before, which could mean massive battery saving in phones.

The announcement comes from a joint press release from TSMC and MediaTek and is only a week ahead of Apple’s own 3nm chip announcement, the A17 Bionic, meant for the new iPhones and other Mac devices.

However, don’t get too excited just yet as the Taiwanese companies are only unveiling the chip for now and it’s not meant to go into production until 2024. Better yet, the two companies have not even revealed the name of this new 3nm chip, to no one’s surprise.

The Senior Vice President of Europe and Asia Sales at TSMC, Dr. Cliff Hou, has said that the two companies plan to continue working together for more advanced chip manufacturing processes that will power future SoCs.

Throughout the years, we have worked closely with MediaTek to bring numerous significant innovations to the market and are honored to continue our partnership into the 3nm generation and beyond.

Power efficiency numbers aside, the new TSMC 3nm process also flaunts an 18% jump in performance compared to the company’s N5 node (5nm) used in previous flagships and many high-end mobile chipsets in Android phones and iPhones. There is also a 60% increase in logic density.

MediaTek’s next flagship chip, the Dimensity 9300 SoC, will be based on the new 3nm process, but it is not expected to go into production before 2024. This means that Apple will take the lead with its new iPhones that are set to come out next week.