Talks Underway to Bring PayPal and Stripe to Pakistan: IT Minister

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Umar Saif Tuesday said that the government is in talks with both PayPal and Stripe regarding offering services in the country.

Talking to media persons in Islamabad, the minister said that it is important to bring PayPal to Pakistan to facilitate the freelancers. He said that the government intends to convince PayPal to provide service through a third party in Pakistan on similar lines to Egypt where PayPal offers its services through a third party.

ALSO READ IT Ministry Develops Model for Creating Thousands of Freelancing Centers

He said that the ministry has requested PayPal to allow Pakistani freelancers to bring money to Pakistan through a one-way service. He said that talks will get underway with PayPal in this regard in a week’s time.

The IT minister also highlighted that talks with Stripe, another payment processing platform, are also underway. The talks with Stripe are being carried out by the Pakistani embassy in Singapore.

Dr Saif said that if Stripe starts its services in Pakistan it will benefit the e-commerce industry and will also help Pakistani content creators to monetize their content.

The minister said that talks with both companies will conclude in around two months and expressed hope that the outcome will be positive since Pakistan has a strong business case for both companies.