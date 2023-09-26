Taxpayers Angry as Assistant Commissioner Shows Off New Govt-Funded Hilux Revo

The Assistant Commissioner of Pir Mahal, Nadeem Baloch, recently faced severe backlash after he shared a video on social media proudly showing off his new Hilux Revo, a vehicle that’s seen as a status symbol in Pakistan.

The public was outraged by the purchase of the vehicle, which was funded by taxpayers’ money, as the government has been imposing new taxes and raising petrol prices while bureaucrats continue to live lavish lifestyles.

Many in the public sphere were alarmed, especially those hardly making their ends meet. The criticism was so immense that AC was forced to remove the controversial video. It is worth mentioning here that a new Hilux Revo currently costs between Rs. 1.2 – 1.5 crore depending on the variant.

اسسٹنٹ کمشنر پیر محل کے سرکاری گاڑی ملنے پر ششکے، تنقید کے بعد ٹویٹ ڈیلیٹ، اب اس پر کون "بھلا مانس" ایکشن لے گا؟ پنجاب حکومت نے خود ہی تو گاڑیاں دی ہیں، دیکھتے ہیں شاید کوئی خبر نکل آئے۔۔۔!!! pic.twitter.com/ITQqaD3opy — Mughees Ali (@mugheesali81) September 25, 2023

AC Nadeem is currently posted in Pir Mahal, a small tehsil in Toba Tek Singh district. A netizen asked AC Nadeem about his previous “white-colored” vehicle on his deleted post. Nadeem replied that he had given it to his tehsildar.

Human rights activist, Ish Ahmad Yousafzai, lamented on X (formerly Twitter) that such pricey benefits seem like rewards for officials, with no one daring to challenge this.

یہ انعام میں ملی گاڑیاں ہیں۔۔عوام پر ظلم کرنے کے بدلے۔۔۔کوئی کچھ بھی نہیں کہہ سکتا انہیں۔۔۔ — Ish Ahmad Yousafzai (@IshAhmaad) September 25, 2023

However, Nadeem’s car is just the tip of the iceberg. In July, the Punjab government set aside a massive Rs. 2.3 billion for luxury vehicles for its ACs, Additional Deputy Commissioners, and Additional Commissioners.

This move came at a time when the nation was grappling with financial challenges, raising eyebrows and concerns about the government’s priorities.