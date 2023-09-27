SIFC Reviews Mechanisms Put in Place Against Smuggling, Hoarding

The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) resumed the proceedings of the 5th Executive Committee Meeting today.

The second session was conducted to review the progress of the remaining ministries regarding improving the business environment in the country and macro-economic stability. The meeting was chaired by the Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and attended by the National Coordinator for SIFC Dr Jehanzeb Khan, concerned federal and provincial ministers, and high-level government officials.

The ministries presented elaborate plans to remove barriers impacting businesses and improve the ecosystem for attracting investment in the country. The committee also reviewed various enforcement mechanisms put in place to deal with the menace of smuggling, hoarding, and the grey/ black market. Various lines of action were deliberated upon to hammer out a consensus-based way forward.

The committee recommended concrete measures and policy-level interventions in the short, medium, and long term for a sustainable economic revival of the country. The recommendations made by the Executive Committee will be presented in the next meeting of the Apex Committee for approval and implementation.