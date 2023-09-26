SIFC Finalizes Plans to Resolve Issues Related to Four Key Sectors

By ProPK Staff | Published Sep 26, 2023 | 8:29 pm

A meeting of the Executive Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) Tuesday finalized plans to resolve issues related to four key sectors.

The 5th meeting of the Executive Committee of SIFC began today and will continue for two days. The meeting reviewed the measures being undertaken for improving the investment ecosystem, overcoming macroeconomic challenges, and stimulating economic growth.

The meeting was chaired by the Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives and was attended by National Coordinator for SIFC, and concerned federal and provincial ministers and high-level government officials.

The relevant ministries presented progress on various aspects including policy-level interventions to be undertaken in the short, medium, and long term to yield the desired dividends.

The committee formulated workable options, by drawing consensus among stakeholders, to resolve key impediments to the investment environment in the country. The plans were finalized to resolve issues related to four key sectors (Agri, IT, Minerals, and Energy) besides, adding new projects to the forum.

