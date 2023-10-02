Federal Cabinet Likely to Approve Summit Bank’s Change of Name to Makramah Bank

By ProPK Staff | Published Oct 2, 2023 | 3:00 pm

The Federal Cabinet is likely to approve changing the name of Summit Bank to Makramah Bank.

Sources told ProPakistani that the caretaker prime minister will chair the meeting of the federal cabinet on Monday evening (today). The cabinet will consider a seven-point agenda including changing the name of Summit Bank to Makramah Bank.

In addition, the cabinet will approve the constitution of the search committee for the appointment of Vice Chancellor Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University Islamabad.

The meeting will also consider the summary pertaining to the agreement between the government of Pakistan and the government of Ecuador on the mutual exemptions of visa requirements for holders of diplomats, officials, and special passports.

Appointment of Federal Inspector of Drugs and their area of jurisdiction under the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan and ratification of the ECC decision will also be considered in the meeting among other matters.

>