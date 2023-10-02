SNGPL’s Board of Directors Elections Held in Lahore

An Extraordinary General Meeting of Sui Northern Gas took place on September 30, 2023 in Lahore for electing twelve Directors for the next triennial commencing from October 01, 2023.

Sixteen individuals have submitted their consent to compete in the director election, but there are only twelve director positions available, which are divided into defined categories, including female, independent, and other directors. However, a candidate Mr. Nasir Gulzar, out of Seven candidates under the independent directors’ category withdrew his name before the election of Directors.

Since, the persons who offered themselves to be elected were not more than the number of directors fixed by the Board under the Female and independent category of Director(s), the contesting female and six contestants under the category of Independent Directors were elected unopposed. However, election of directors was conducted only for the category of Other Directors, wherein 8 contestants participated.

The twelve elected Directors include Faaria Rehman Salahuddin, Muhammad Ismail Qureshi, Arif Saeed, Saadat Ali Khan, Ahmad Atteeq Anwer, Osman Saifullah Khan, Tariq Iqbal Khan, Abrar Ahmed Mirza, Ali Tahir, Shahbaz Tahir Nadeem, Muhammad Sualeh Ahmed Faruqui and Ahmed Chinoy.

A number of the company’s shareholders attended the meeting and cast their votes.