Another Israeli Minister Officially Visits Saudi Arabia

Israel’s efforts to normalize ties with the Muslim world are well on track. In yet another major step, a 14-member Israeli delegation, led by the Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, touched down in Riyadh.

It is pertinent to mention that Karhi is the second top Israeli official to visit Saudi Arabia in the last two weeks. Previously, Tourism Minister Haim Katz attended the United Nations World Tourism Organization (WTO) Conference in the Gulf Kingdom.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Football Coach Wants to Leave ASAP After Witnessing Poor Facilities

Soon after landing in Riyadh, Shlomo Karhi released a video statement emphasizing the importance of his visit.

“Peace with Saudi Arabia is now closer,” Karhi was quoted by The Jerusalem Post. The Israeli Communication Minister added that he will be meeting with representatives from around the globe.

استمرار التطبيع!..

وزير الاتصالات لدى الاحتلال "شلومو كرعي" يصل إلى السعودية مع وفد رسمي للمشاركة في مؤتمر دولي بالرياض. pic.twitter.com/Z8pcmG7v8T — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) October 2, 2023

On the other hand, the Saudi Ambassador to Palestine, Naif al-Sudairi, visited the West Bank, where he held a meeting with Palestinian officials.

US Role and Saudi Arabia’s Demands

The United States of America is playing a major role in normalizing the relationship between the two countries. According to international media reports, Saudi Arabia wants fewer limitations on US arms sales to it as well as support for the development of its civilian nuclear program.

Iran’s Concerns

On the other hand, Iran has expressed strong reservations over a possible deal between the Saudi Kingdom and Israel. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has described it as a “stab in the back of the Palestinian people and their resistance.”