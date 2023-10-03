Largest Women Entrepreneur’s Exhibition ‘WEXNET 23’ Inaugurated at Expo Center Lahore

The largest ever women entrepreneur’s exhibition, WEXNET 23, was inaugurated by Chief Executive Mr. Zubair Motiwala in a colorful ceremony at Expo Center Lahore. Mr. S M Tanveer was also present at the occasion.

The event was also attended by Government officials, diplomats, members of trade, and women entrepreneurs. The prominent dignitaries were Deputy Head & Mission UAE, Ms. Ayesha Ali Naqbi, Commercial Counsellor, Saudi Arabia, Mr. Mubasher Alshehri and Commercial Counsellor, Uzbekistan, Mr. Behram Yusuf.

The audience appreciated and enjoyed the colorful cultural show at the venue. The exhibition, spread over three days, has diverse themes and activities, such as shopping, a culinary competition featuring Chef Gulzar, and a play area for children.

Importantly, the exhibition also had sideline events that would assist in capacity building for the women entrepreneurs, enabling them to adequately capitalize on opportunities present in creating an export market for goods.

The opening day witnessed a vibrant response from the general public as families streamed into the expo center and enjoyed the ambiance and display of quality products created by women entrepreneurs.

An important aspect of this year’s WEXNET is the participation of several partner organizations like USAID-ERDA, Daachi, Sanatzar, Pakistan Software Export Board, SMEDA, and COTHM.