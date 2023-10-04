Army Chief Assures to Support Govt Efforts for Economic Recovery

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir Wednesday assured the unflinching resolve of the Pakistan Army to support the government’s endeavors for a sustainable path towards economic recovery.

The army chief’s remarks came during the 6th meeting of the Apex Committee of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SFIC), according to a handout issued by the Press Information Department.

The meeting was chaired by the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and was attended by the Chief of Army Staff, members of the Federal Cabinet, Provincial Chief Ministers, and high-level government officials.

The ministries apprised the forum about the practical steps undertaken during the last month to improve the business and investment environment in the Country. The committee also reviewed major macroeconomic issues affecting the investment climate including inordinate delays in restructuring/ privatization of cash bleeding State Owned Enterprises (SOEs).

The committee also resolved with consensus on fast-tracking the privatization process and hence, in the larger interest of the country, reducing recurring losses to the national exchequer. The Committee expressed overall satisfaction regarding the ongoing negotiations with foreign and domestic investors for the timely realization of various investment prospects.

The prime minister appreciated the good work put forth by various ministries and departments and directed to continue with the ‘whole of the government’ approach to overcome the economic challenges being faced by Pakistan.