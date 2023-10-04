Govt to Bring Ordinance for Setting Up Telecom Tribunal

By ProPK Staff | Published Oct 4, 2023 | 2:51 pm

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The caretaker federal government is considering bringing an ordinance for setting up a telecom tribunal.

Sources in the IT Ministry told ProPakistani that the decision to set up the Telecom Tribunal has been taken due to the large number of cases pending in the courts related to the telecom sector.

Sources said that the caretaker government wants to start the auction process of 5G. Initiation of the 5G auction process is not possible without the availability of spectrum. The IT Ministry has proposed setting up a Telecom Tribunal to end the ongoing litigation on the spectrum issue.

ALSO READ

Sources added that there is a need to amend the Telecommunication Reorganization Act, 1996 for setting up the Telecom Tribunal. The caretaker government has sought the opinion of the Law Ministry, after which an ordinance is being considered for the establishment of a Telecom Tribunal. Sources say that because the National Assembly is not in place, an ordinance is the only solution at this time.

According to sources, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has also briefed the federal government that a separate tribunal is necessary to clear the burden of pending cases in the telecom sector.

PTA has told in the briefing that thousands of cases in the telecom sector are currently pending in the courts. As the telecom sector is a technical sector, the establishment of a Telecom Tribunal is need of hour to resolve these pending cases.

ALSO READ

Sources remarked that attempts have been made to establish a telecom tribunal in the past as well. The Law Ministry also prepared a draft amendment to the Telecommunication Reorganization Act of 1996, but it could not be approved.

ProPK Staff

lens

Shadab Khan In Awe After Lovely Birthday Surprise From Wifey
Read more in lens

proproperty

The Facade of Authority – Rawalpindi’s Real Estate Riddle
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>