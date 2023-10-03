Next SIFC Meeting to Discuss 5G Auction, Freelancers and Digital Payments

Six agenda points related to the Ministry of IT & Telecom have been included in the sixth meeting of the apex committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

The important meeting of the apex committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council will be held on Wednesday at the Prime Minister’s House. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar will preside over the apex committee meeting.

According to the documents available with ProPakistani, the agenda points related to the Ministry of IT and Telecom include the 5G auction, steps taken for High Tech IT HR & Freelancers, steps taken to bring digital payment solutions, venture capital fund, establishment of virtual STZs and formulation of national space policy and rules.

In addition to that, the State Bank of Pakistan will brief the apex committee on digitization and enhancement of forex retention for IT companies.

According to the sources in the Ministry of IT and Telecom, the ministry has already sent the summary for the constitution of the spectrum auction committee to the federal cabinet. Obstacles in the way of early auction of 5G and allocation of spectrum will be taken up in the apex committee meeting.

According to the MoIT&T, a fund of Rs. 10 billion is being allocated for the training of HR in the IT sector. Through this fund, 100,000 people will be trained in IT for 2 years.

According to the Ministry of IT & Telecom, efforts are on to bring PayPal and Stripe to Pakistan, the business model of Pakistan has been shared with PayPal and Stripe, and the result of the negotiations with these two payment gateways will come out in the next few weeks.

The biggest problem for freelancers was infrastructure. It has been decided to establish 5 thousand e-employment centers for freelancers across the country. This is a 50 billion rupees project under which the government will give interest-free loans.

Officials of the Ministry of IT and Telecom say that the government is setting up a 100 billion venture capital fund for startups in collaboration with partners and donors. This fund will help to strengthen the startup and fintech ecosystem by providing support to new ventures and startups.

Sources added that the apex committee meeting of SIFC was supposed to be held on October 2, but later its schedule was changed. Caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Umar Saif has extended his visit to Saudi Arabia for this reason.