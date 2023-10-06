EU Envoy Clarifies Commerce Minister’s Remarks on Pakistan’s GSP+ Rollover Status

By ProPK Staff | Published Oct 6, 2023 | 2:10 pm
Pakistan | GSP+ Status | ProPakistani

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The European Union’s Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Riina Kionka has clarified that the rollover of rules on Pakistan’s GSP Plus status is unconnected to the country’s performance and monitoring will continue as it did before.

The envoy issued the statement in response to a tweet by Caretaker Commerce Minister Dr. Gohar Ejaz. She said, “This rollover is proposed so as to avoid a cliff edge at the end of 2023. It is unrelated to Pakistan’s performance or that of any other beneficiary country. Member States will decide soon. Monitoring will continue”.

ALSO READ

The ambassador also tweeted that she wholeheartedly supports the commitment of Commerce Minister Gohar Ejaz and the Government of Pakistan to fully meet GSP+ obligations.

It bears mentioning that Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) have agreed to extend the GSP rules for another four years, until 2027.

The Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP) of the European Union is a trade arrangement that eliminates import taxes on items from developing nations entering the market.

ProPK Staff

lens

Aditi Rao Hydari Slays in Chic Ensemble at L’Oréal Event
Read more in lens

proproperty

‘KP Cities Improvement Project’ to Boost Urban Environmental Well-Being
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>