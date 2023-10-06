High Court Bans New Development Projects in Lahore

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has directed to halt all new construction projects for 6 months, from October to March, due to the concerning level of air pollution.

During a hearing of the case concerning efforts to mitigate smog in the provincial capital, Justice Shahid Karim suggested cycling as one of the solutions to combat the escalating smog levels in Lahore.

In response to a question, the government’s lawyer told the court that there are five ongoing construction projects in the city. One of the projects in Shahdara is close to completion.

The LHC conditionally permitted to start work on the Niazi Interchange to Babu Sabu project in February. However, the provincial government will be required to share data about the environmental impacts of these projects.

Furthermore, the high court has decreed the mandatory inclusion of water treatment plants in the construction of ten marla houses.

In yesterday’s hearing of the case, Justice Shahid Karim ordered authorities to impose heavy fines over wrong parking and car washing in homes. Those found violating the orders will be fined Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 3,000 respectively.