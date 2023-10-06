Top 10 Most Underrated Cricketers in World Cup 2023

Cricket is a sport that frequently honors its star players, with names like Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Steve Smith, and Kane Williamson dominating headlines and winning the hearts of fans all over the world. However, there are several talented cricketers who consistently deliver outstanding performances but are underrated in international cricket.

Here are the cricketers from each team who are underrated in world cricket.

ALSO READ PCB and Middlesex County Set to Launch T10 League

Mohammad Nawaz (Pakistan)

Mohammad Nawaz, the versatile Pakistani all-rounder, often goes under the radar but has been a vital part of his team. His left-arm spin and ability to contribute with the bat make him a valuable player in limited-overs cricket. He has a solid bowling and batting record in the Pakistan Super League. He also had his best batting performance against India in last year’s Asia Cup. Nawaz’s consistent performances in domestic and T20 leagues deserve more recognition.

KL Rahul (India)

KL Rahul is a talented Indian batsman who has made a significant impact in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has a fantastic record in T20 internationals. Rahul also hit a century against Pakistan in the most recent Asia Cup. However, in international cricket, he is frequently overlooked. His ability to adapt to different formats, as well as his consistently impressive performances in white-ball cricket, make him a player to keep an eye on.

Harry Brook (England)

Harry Brook is an emerging talent in English cricket. He has previously proved his amazing potential in Test and T20 matches for England. The Yorkshire batsman has shown immense promise with his elegant stroke play and has the potential to become a key figure in the England cricket team in the near future.

Mitchell Marsh (Australia)

Mitchell Marsh is a versatile all-rounder who is frequently overshadowed by other Australians. His ability to contribute with both the bat and the ball has been essential in a variety of game formats. Marsh’s latest revival merits more attention.

ALSO READ Top 10 Potential Breakout Stars Set to Shine in the Cricket World Cup 2023

Pathum Nissanka (Srilanka)

Pathum Nissanka is a young Sri Lankan batsman with tremendous talent and poise at the crease. His limited-overs performances have been remarkable, and he has the potential to become a batting fixture for Sri Lanka.

Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa)

Rassie van der Dussen has been a reliable performer for South Africa’s cricket squad. He has a good technique and a cool disposition, which helps to keep the batting order stable. He is now the world’s third-best ODI batter. Despite his efforts, he is frequently overlooked as one of the world’s best batsmen.

Matt Henry (New Zealand)

Matt Henry is an unsung hero in the pace attack of the New Zealand cricket squad. His ability to produce pace and seam movement has frequently caused problems for opposing batters. He just took a hat trick against Pakistan in a T20I this year. Henry’s consistency across all formats makes him an important asset to the Kiwis.

ALSO READ Empty Stadium for World Cup Opener Despite Free Food and Tickets Sparks Outrage

Paul Van Meekeren (Netherlands)

Paul van Meekeren is the Netherlands’ front-line pacer. He has demonstrated his talent in T20 competitions all over the world and is an exciting potential for Dutch cricket. More attention should be paid to his performances in associate cricket.

Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan)

Ibrahim Zadran is a young and talented Afghan batsman who has already demonstrated his ability to bat for extended periods of time. Zadran’s exploits will be vital in Afghanistan’s development in order to make progress in international cricket.

ALSO READ Top 10 Potential Breakout Stars Set to Shine in the Cricket World Cup 2023

Mehdi Hasan Miraz (Bangladesh)

Mehdi Hassan Miraz is a talented Bangladeshi off-spinner who frequently works in the shadows of more well-known spinners in international cricket. He has 151 wickets in 39 tests and two hundred with the bat in ODIs. Bangladesh benefits from his control and ability to pick up wickets.

While these ten cricketers may not always make headlines, their regular performances and potential to shine on the international stage make them some of the most underrated players in international cricket.