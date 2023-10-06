Muslim Teacher Brutally Assaulted for Organizing Show on Religious Tolerance in India

In another case of violence against minorities in India, a Muslim teacher was physically assaulted by a Hindutva mob in Ahmedabad.

In a viral video on social media, multiple men can be seen assaulting the teacher in the presence of police and media persons.

According to details, the Muslim teacher was attacked for organizing a show on religious tolerance, depicting Muslim prayers. The school’s principal stated that the show was organized to welcome a new Muslim student, admitted through an education program.

Hindu students asked to dress as Muslims offer namaaz in school

Hindu organisation rushed to Kalorex future school , Ahmedabad, Gujarat, over the issue of involving Hindu students in the schools namaaz event.

The Ahmedabad district educational officer has issued a show cause… pic.twitter.com/2lpzAKYLgC — ExtraSpiceAni💭 (@ShrivastavAni) October 3, 2023

Later, the school issued an apology and deleted the program’s video from its social media. Instead of taking action against the mob, local authorities have initiated an investigation against the school.

Ever since the beginning of Narendra Modi’s rule in India, violence against Muslims has increased manifold. Recently, a video of a Hindu teacher asking students to slap a Muslim student had gone viral.

The school was shut down by the authorities and a case against the teacher, identified as Tripta Tyagi, was also registered.