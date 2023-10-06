Shehroze Kashif Takes Another Step Towards Conquering All 8,000er Mountains

Renowned Pakistani mountaineer, Shehroze Kashif, has achieved yet another remarkable feat in his journey by successfully summiting Mount Cho Oyo.

The 21-year-old climber is on the verge of breaking a world record, aiming to become the youngest mountaineer to conquer all 14 peaks above 8,000 meters.

This latest triumph adds to his growing reputation in the mountaineering community, following his notable ascents on Mount Everest and K2 recently.

Earlier this year, Shehroze successfully summited the seventh-highest peak in the world, Dhaulagiri in Nepal, standing at an impressive 8,167 meters.

Surpassing Nepalese mountaineer Mingma Gyabu Sherpa’s record at 30, Shehroze became the second Pakistani to conquer Dhaulagiri, following Sarbaz Ali.

Speaking to the media, Shehroze Kashif said that he will try his best to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000 meters in the world before the end of 2023.

Earlier this week, Pakistani female climber Naila Kiani added another feather to her cap when she became the first Pakistani woman to scale Cho Oyu.