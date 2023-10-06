Pakistani Women Give Approximately 9 Hours Daily to Domestic Work

In a recent research report, it has been revealed that most of the women devote approximately nine hours every day to domestic work. Furthermore, there are some women who work 20 out of 24 hours.

The research report titled ‘Women’s Contribution to Care Economy’ was published by the Head of Gender Studies at Fatima Jinnah Women University, Dr Shahla Tabassum.

According to the report, the majority of the women are responsible for handling around 88 different caregiving tasks daily. She added that ‘unpaid care work is not documented and there are no statistics available in this regard.’

Dr. Shehla also shared statistics from the survey, which revealed that education plays an important role in men sharing equal responsibilities with women. 51% of couples with higher levels of education share chores, according to the survey.

In an event at a local hotel yesterday, the Mumkin Alliance introduced two research reports in collaboration with Oxfam and the Human Rights Defenders Network last Thursday.

Moreover, on behalf of the Strengthening Participatory Organisation (SPO), Dr. Nasir Malik presented a report titled “Women’s Inclusion in Social Development and Political Institutions.”

The report emphasized establishing legal safeguards to tackle harassment in politics. Pakistan ranks at the bottom of the Gender Development Index (GDI).

Five focus group discussions were held across all the provinces of the country, including Gilgit-Baltistan. According to the study, 93% of individuals extended support for gender equality as a fundamental human right.

Nearly 90% of the respondents were in favor of equal opportunities in politics for men and women. Unfortunately, half of the respondents didn’t have any knowledge of laws and policies, promoting the active involvement of women in politics and their inclusion in development initiatives.

The study stressed women’s involvement in decision-making within the political parties to enhance inclusivity and strengthen democratic processes.