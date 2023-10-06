Weekly Inflation Stays over 37% Due to Higher Electricity Prices

The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) based inflation for the week ended on 5th October, 2023 increased by 0.11 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 37.07 percent mainly due to an increase in the prices of electricity charges for q1 (118.16 percent), gas charges for q1 (108.38 percent), cigarettes (94.69 percent), rice basmati broken (87.60 percent), chilies powder (84.84 percent), sugar (79.55 percent), rice irri-6/9 (78.69 percent), wheat flour (77.91 percent), gur (67.68 percent), tea lipton (60.72 percent), salt powdered (56.48 percent), garlic (54.78 percent), petrol (43.70 percent) and potatoes (42.99 percent), while a decrease was observed in the prices of tomatoes (54.05 percent), onions (18.21 percent), pulse gram (2.67 percent) and mustard oil (0.16 percent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 19 (37.26 percent) items increased, 16 (31.37 percent) items decreased and 16 (31.37 percent) items remained stable.

Some of the items, that recorded an increase in their average prices during the week over the previous include tomatoes (12.45 percent), onions (11.96 percent), LPG (3.11 percent), garlic (2.59 percent), potatoes (1.81 percent), cooked daal (1.27 percent), eggs (0.84 percent), firewood whole 40 kg (0.76 percent), beef with bone (0.53 percent), bread plain (0.52 percent), cooked beef (0.51 percent), milk fresh (0.42 percent), mutton (0.37 percent), tea prepared (0.35 percent), and sugar refined (0.27 percent).

While some of the items, which recorded a decrease in their average prices during the week over the previous include hi-speed diesel (3.33 percent), bananas (2.85 percent), chicken (2.78 percent), petrol super (2.40 percent), pulse masoor (1.80 percent), pulse gram (1.73 percent), gur (1.14 percent), pulse moong (0.58 percent), pulse mash (0.33 percent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (0.32 percent), mustard oil (0.31 percent), and rice irri-6/9 (0.22 percent).