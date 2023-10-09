England’s Pitch Invader ‘Jarvo’ Banned From Attending World Cup 2023 Matches

The serial pitch invader “Jarvo” was banned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after he violated security and entered the pitch during the India-Australia ICC World Cup 2023 match on Sunday in Chennai.

According to sources, the renowned pitch invader climbed over the barricades and entered the game just as the Indian team was taking up a position in the field.

An ICC spokesperson stated, “The individual concerned has been banned from attending any further games at the event and the matter is in the hands of the Indian authorities.”

A spokesperson said, “We will work with the venue to understand what happened and consider if any additional security measures are required to prevent it happening again.”

It should be noted, that Jarvo is a serial pitch invader who has gotten past the ground’s security several times, not only during cricket matches but also during other sports matches.

Furthermore, he has already been banned from entering the English venues after repeatedly invading the pitch during India’s tour to England in 2021.

Meanwhile, one of his most well-known security breaches occurred during the 2021 UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool in Paris, when he not only invaded the field but also joined the Los Blancos players in their celebrations.

His first appearance in an Indian stadium proved to be his last, as he is no longer permitted to visit any Indian stadium.

Meanwhile, India won their first World Cup game against Australia by 6 wickets, thanks to KL Rahul’s heroic innings of 97 runs not out.