Shahid Afridi Believes Eating Meat Improved Performances of Indian Team

Former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi discussed how Indian cricket has changed over the years, claiming that participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and consuming meat are the main reasons behind their improved performance.

Afridi, while talking to a local sports show, made the statement when he was asked about the reason why Indian cricket has changed.

Afridi said, “India’s cricket has improved over the years. Back then we used to say that they are producing great batters while Pakistan is producing good bowlers.”

He chuckled and said, “Their bowlers have now started eating meat, so they have gained strength,”

He added, “They improved their grassroots level cricket by giving the entire domestic system to a player like Rahul Dravid. They worked hard, and now they keep on producing talents. ”

It should be noted that India’s bowling unit has been performing consistently over the past few years. With the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj in their ranks, India has formed a formidable fast-bowling unit. Sirah recently took his career-best, 6-21 in the Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka, which aided India in a lopsided victory.