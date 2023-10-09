Honda Ends Dealership Agreement With Massive Rawalpindi Outlet

In a public notice, Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited (HACPL) has announced to terminate its 3S Dealership Agreement with Honda Centre (Pvt.) Limited, situated at Peshawar Road, Rawalpindi.

According to the announcement, the termination of their agreement has come into effect from October 2, 2023.

ALSO READ Govt Increases Profit Rates on Sarwa Islamic Term Accounts

HACPL added that Honda Centre (Pvt.) Limited can no longer act and represent itself as a dealer on behalf of HACPL in any capacity.

It encompasses all activities such as transactions, bookings, or payments under the name of Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited through Honda Centre (Pvt.) Limited.

ALSO READ Profit of Listed Textile Companies Down by 24% in FY23 Amid High Finance Costs

Furthermore, the automaker has also warned the public, stating that “any person or entity dealing with/making a booking or submitting payments in the name of HACPL shall be doing so at his own risk for which HACPL shall not be responsible.”