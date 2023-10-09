News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Honda Ends Dealership Agreement With Massive Rawalpindi Outlet

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Oct 9, 2023 | 3:15 pm

📢 For the latest Auto news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

In a public notice, Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited (HACPL) has announced to terminate its 3S Dealership Agreement with Honda Centre (Pvt.) Limited, situated at Peshawar Road, Rawalpindi.

According to the announcement, the termination of their agreement has come into effect from October 2, 2023.

ALSO READ

HACPL added that Honda Centre (Pvt.) Limited can no longer act and represent itself as a dealer on behalf of HACPL in any capacity.

It encompasses all activities such as transactions, bookings, or payments under the name of Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited through Honda Centre (Pvt.) Limited.

ALSO READ

Furthermore, the automaker has also warned the public, stating that “any person or entity dealing with/making a booking or submitting payments in the name of HACPL shall be doing so at his own risk for which HACPL shall not be responsible.”


lens

Dur-e-Fishan Is A Vision of Elegance in Ivory Gown with Pearl Embellishments By Elan
Read more in lens

proproperty

RDA Seals Eight Properties in Civil Lines for Unauthorized Commercial Use
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>