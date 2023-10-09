Organic Meat Company Can Now Export Cooked Frozen Beef to China

The Organic Meat Company Limited (PSX: TOMCL) is the first Pakistani company to get approval for exporting Cooked/heat treated Frozen Beef to China, the company informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday.

“The Organic Meat Company Limited (TOMCL) has successfully become the first and only company from Pakistan to secure Approvals from GACC (General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China) to export “Cooked/heat treated Frozen Beef” to The Peoples’ Republic of China,” the filing stated.

ALSO READ Organic Meat Company Ltd Secures UAE Approval to Export Red and White Offals

With these approvals, The Organic Meat Company Limited is poised to achieve new horizons in terms of export volumes and turnover, the filing said.

According to the filing, the Company further believes that these approvals shall have a positive impact on our Company’s business, as well as generate good value for its shareholders.

TOMCL’s principal activities are the processing and sale of halal meat and allied products.