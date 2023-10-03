Organic Meat Company Ltd Secures UAE Approval to Export Red and White Offals

The Organic Meat Company Limited (PSX: TOMCL) has received UAE’s permission to export red and white offals, the company informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“The Company has received authorization from the UAE authorities to export “Red and White Offals (frozen and fresh vacuum packed)” to UAE. The Company is committed to providing high-quality products that meet the standards and expectations of its customers in the UAE and other markets,” the stock filing stated.

It also read, “These approvals shall have a positive impact on our Company’s business, as well as generate good value to its shareholders”.

TOMCL was incorporated on July 14, 2010, as a private limited company under the repealed Companies Ordinance, 1984 (now Companies Act, 2017). The company’s principal activities are the processing and sale of halal meat and allied products.

At the time of filing, the company’s scrip at the bourse was Rs. 20.92, up 3.21 percent or Rs. 0.65 with a turnover of 1,890,000 shares on Tuesday.