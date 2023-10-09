USAID Announces Second Round of FDI Grants for Pakistani Firms

The USAID has announced Round 2 of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Grants under its Investment Promotion Activity for Pakistani firms.

The USAID IPA’s FDI Grants can work as a catalyst to partially buy down a firm’s risk and help close investment deals.

The USAID IPA is now accepting grant applications from four priority areas that have a high potential for raising foreign direct investments. However, firms who are not from the four priority areas are also eligible to apply.

The priority areas are Information & Communications Technology, Manufacturing, Agri-tech Business and Processing, and Hospitality/Tourism.

Firms can secure potential grant funding of up to $100,000. However, the grants will be provided to the firms in local currencies, to be determined by the prevailing exchange rate at the time of grant award.

The deadline for applications is November 30, 2023 and the USAID has particularly encouraged youth and women-led/owned businesses to apply.