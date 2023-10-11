FBR Issues SOPs for Deregistration of Deceased Taxpayers

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the deregistration of NTN/STRN of deceased taxpayers.

In compliance with the Hon’ble FTO’s Recommendation in complaint no 1345/ISB/ST 2023, FBR has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the deregistration of NTN/STRN of deceased taxpayers. Briefly, Col Abdul Majid demised on 2nd September 2009 and the same was notified to FBR on 29th June 2009 along with the death certificate.

After demise, a return of Tax Year 2008 was submitted and thereafter wealth returns were submitted against Tax Year 2009 wherein inheritance was shown distributed with the net amount of Rs. 5392/- as balance on 30th June 2009 this was duly acknowledged by FBR in 2009.

According to the complainant’s son no notice regarding returns was received from 2010 till 2017 but with the advent of IRIS in 2014 notices u/s 114(4) were issued on 23rd/24th August 2017, and 13th March 2020 against Tax Years 2015 to 2017 respectively despite that there was no income or assets in the name of deceased (complainant father).

Thereafter notices were issued on 30th May 2019 and 7th March 2020 for Tax Years 2018 to 2020; to which tax returns were duly submitted and acknowledged by FBR. In all the submitted returns against the notices, income and total assets against the deceased were shown as NIL.

The department filed written comments wherein, they stated that the content of the complainant has been examined in detail and found genuine. Therefore, the registration of the complainant is canceled under Rule 82(5) of the Income Tax Rules, 2002 through IRIS dated 31.03.2023. Copy of the deregistration order was also received along with para-wise comments which were examined and placed on file.

During the hearing, the Complainant’s son stated that it appears that the IT system of the department is not fully integrated as it has substantive missing links that do not delete NTN/Registration despite a legal order having been made in IRIS by the concerned Commissioner. IR.

After hearing, the Hon’ble FTO recommended: “FBR is required to revisit the entire scheme of deregistration of deceased persons and formulate a dedicated SOP in this regard specifically removing any system-based glitches that hamper the deletion of NTN /Registration despite legal orders having been made in IRIS by the concerned IR authority and Report Compliance within 120 days”.

Based upon FTO’s recommendations FBR has issued the following Standard Operating Procedure: