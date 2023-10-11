Price of Gold in Pakistan Increases by Rs. 5,500 Per Tola

The price of gold in Pakistan registered a sizeable increase on Wednesday to close at Rs. 205,000 per tola.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) jumped by Rs. 5,500 per tola to Rs. 205,000 while the price of 10 grams rose by Rs. 4,715 to close at Rs. 175,754.

It is pertinent to mention here that after a gap of almost a month, the APGJA issued the prices of gold on Tuesday. The price of gold was hovering around the all-time high of Rs. 240,000 per tola at the start of September and was last reported at Rs. 215,000 on September 12 before the bullion trade was suspended.

However, as per unofficial rates, the price of gold had slipped to below Rs. 190,000 per tola in the last week but it hit Rs. 205,000 per tola today.

In the international market, spot gold rose 0.7 percent to $1,872.10 per ounce at 1309 GMT) while the US gold futures climbed 0.6 percent to $1,886.10.