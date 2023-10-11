PTA Raids Shop in Peshawar Selling SIMs to Afghan Nationals For Rs. 3,000 Each

By ProPK Staff | Published Oct 11, 2023 | 5:26 pm
PTA | ProPakistani

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal office, Peshawar in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, successfully conducted a raid against a mobile phone company franchisee located on Kohat Road, Peshawar.

The franchisee and his team were involved in the illegal issuance of SIMs against Afghan passports. Reportedly, the franchisee was being run by an Afghan national and the activated SIMs were being sold to Afghan nationals for Rs. 3,000 each.

ALSO READ

Five laptops and eight mobile phones, containing scanned passport data, were seized. Furthermore, five individuals were apprehended at the scene by FIA, who are pursuing further investigations into the matter. PTA had filed a complaint with FIA earlier based on information regarding the illegal issuance of SIMs by the sales channel.

This raid, marking the twelfth of the current year, stands as a testament to the PTA’s persistent commitment to curb the menace of illegal issuance of SIMs.

ProPK Staff

    • lens

    Alkaram Fall Winter Unstitched 2023 Collection- Prices, Pictures and More
    Read more in lens

    proproperty

    Interim CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Calls for Timely Project Completion
    Read more in proproperty
    Get Alerts

    ProPakistani Community

    Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

    Tech & Telecom
    Business
    Auto
    General & Pakistan
    Sports
    Entertainment
    WhatsApp Channel
    close
    >