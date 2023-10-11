PTCL Group Awarded the ‘Best Place to Work in Technology & Telecom Sector’ by PSHRM-Engage Consulting

Pakistan’s largest telecommunications and ICT services provider, PTCL Group (PTCL & Ufone 4G) has bagged the coveted ‘Best Place to Work in Technology & Telecom Sector’ award for its exemplary workplace culture and standards of employee satisfaction. The awards were held by Pakistan Society of Human Resource Management’ (PSHRM) and Engage Consulting.

PTCL Group’s victory reflects the success of its initiative to transform its workplace culture. Over these years, the Group has undertaken profound initiatives to foster a progressive workplace, strongly grounded in diversity, inclusivity, equality, with personal and professional development.

The company offers competitive remunerations, performance incentives, active mentorship, work-life balance, and mental and physical well-being to promote employee satisfaction.

Women and employees with special needs enjoy exclusive facilities, along with equal opportunities for growth and career advancement. The state-of-the-art infrastructure and modern office facilities provide a comfortable and peaceful work environment, while strict disciplinary and work ethics codes protect all employees equally and transparently.

Group Chief People Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G, Shoaib Baig stated: “Embracing the award, PTCL Group stands tall in the industry. We’re bold, unyielding, and hungry for success as we conquer every challenge in our path. With robust plans in telecom and digital tech, we’re on the lookout for top notch talent as we believe in expressing talent and adding value to our dynamic and inclusive environment, where potential knows no bounds.”

The awards are a benchmark for recognizing the best companies to work for in Pakistan. PTCL Group being honoured in the list of winners is a testament to its commitment towards its positive organizational culture as well as the community at large.