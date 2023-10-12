Google has Killed Yet Another Popular Camera Feature

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Oct 12, 2023 | 7:00 pm

In 2012, Google introduced Photo Spheres, a distinctive feature exclusive to Google Camera, which quickly gained widespread popularity.

However, marking an end to its remarkable 11-year presence in the world of photography, Google has decided to retire this mode from the Pixel phone lineup, beginning with the release of the Google Pixel 8 series.

9to5Google has reported the removal of Photo Spheres from Google Camera 9.1. This version will be pre-installed on the Google Pixel 8 series, signifying the mode’s retirement. Google has chosen not to provide any official explanation for this decision, leaving users in a state of disappointment.

Although Photo Spheres was never flawless and often plagued by bugs, it remained a delightful novelty, especially when one sought to go the extra mile in capturing and relishing special moments.

Photo Spheres provided users with the ability to capture a complete 360° view of their surroundings. It eliminated the need for panoramic shots to achieve a more comprehensive perspective. Instead, people could immerse themselves in the surroundings of a location by capturing it from every angle in a single, seamless shot.

You simply had to follow the dots on the screen to capture a photo and all of the images would be stitched together in the end to give you a complete 360-degree view. It worked the same way as panoramic shots but gave you much better results with all your surroundings.

This feature was especially useful for Google Street View and Google Maps since it allowed people to add highly immersive images to show all the surroundings of every location, making it easier for people to find what they’re looking for.

