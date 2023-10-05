Google Pixel Watch 2 Launched With Much Better Battery Life for the Same Price

Google has unveiled the new Google Pixel Watch 2, which bears a similar design to its predecessor but introduces significant improvements under the hood. While the hardware may appear similar, the introduction of Wear OS 4 brings substantial visual enhancements.

The original Pixel Watch featured the dated Exynos 9110 chipset, which, while providing a responsive user interface, was not particularly power-efficient. In its second iteration, the watch adopts the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1, a 4nm chip, and retains its 2 GB of RAM, which proves more than sufficient for a smartwatch.

This new chipset aims to address the battery life limitations of its predecessor. Despite maintaining a similar 306 mAh battery capacity (only slightly larger than the previous 294 mAh), Google assures users of a 24-hour battery life, even when the Always On Display feature is active. Additionally, the watch boasts fast charging capabilities, requiring just 30 minutes on the charger to provide 12 hours of usage.

ALSO READ Android 14 Lets You Create Unique Wallpapers With a Few Words

The Google Pixel Watch 2 features a circular 1.2-inch OLED display with a resolution of 384 x 384 pixels. This represents a slight downgrade from the original watch’s 450 x 450 resolution, but the trade-off is welcomed as it contributes to reduced power consumption. Furthermore, the watch offers a wide range of new watch faces that provide users with options to balance legibility and information density.

Similar to its predecessor, the Pixel Watch 2 comes equipped with optical heart rate and blood-oxygen sensors. However, it now incorporates a multi-path sensor that offers 40% greater accuracy during intense physical activities. This improved sensor measures heart rate at various points on the wrist.

ALSO READ Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro Launched With 7 Years of OS Updates and Temperature Sensor

The watch also features a Continuous Electrodermal Activity sensor to monitor stress levels. Additionally, it provides a comprehensive sleep quality analysis, including measurements of skin temperature. Notably, Google has not yet introduced an ECG feature, unlike competitors such as Apple and Samsung.

Additionally, the watch introduces a new coaching feature designed to help you maintain your pace and keep your heart rate within the target range during workouts.

In terms of durability and versatility, the watch maintains its 5ATM/IP68 rating, ensuring it remains dust-tight and suitable for swimming in pools.

A notable addition is the Emergency Sharing feature, which allows you to share your location with a selected group of trusted contacts. This feature can also operate automatically through Safety Check, enabling you to set a timer that, if it expires without confirmation, triggers Emergency Sharing to alert your chosen contacts.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 has a starting price of $350 for the Bluetooth model and $400 for the LTE variant.