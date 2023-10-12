NBP Appoints Sohail Malik As Chief Digital Officer

By ProPK Staff | Published Oct 12, 2023 | 12:22 pm

Sohail Malik has been promoted to the Chief Digital Officer role at the National Bank of Pakistan (PSX: NBP).

Before this, he held the position of Group Head of Digital Banking at the public sector bank.

Malik is a prominent and up-and-coming professional in the field of digital banking, having played significant roles in various banks over the last two decades.

Previously, he served as the Chief Digital and Financial Inclusion Officer at Habib Bank Limited before transitioning to his new role at the National Bank of Pakistan. Additionally, he has worked for FINCA Microfinance Bank as the Head of Digital Financial Services and MCB Bank as the Head of Branchless Banking.

He also gained experience working with renowned telecom companies, including Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), Wateen Telecom, and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), before transitioning into the finance sector.

ProPK Staff

