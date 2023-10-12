S&P Global Pakistan Receives Multiple Recognitions at the Best Place to Work Awards

S&P Global Pakistan has been recognised as one of Pakistan’s top four companies to work for in the ‘Overall Best Place to Work Category’ which analyzed more than 300 companies. It also won the prestigious Best Place to Work recognition, Best Place to Work in the IT Services Industry, and Best Leaders Award.

This reaffirms S&P Global Pakistan’s commitment to building an inclusive and equitable culture that promotes its core values of discovery, partnership, and integrity.

Mujeeb Zahur, Managing Director, S&P Global Pakistan, said: “I am delighted that S&P Global Pakistan has received three awards and has emerged as a top contender in the Best of the Best Award category. The collaborative work culture has also contributed to the company’s success in attracting and retaining top talent.

As we celebrate our success today, we look forward to further enhancing our workplace initiatives to ensure that our people always remain at the heart of the organisation’s success.”

These accolades underscore S&P Global Pakistan’s relentless dedication to fostering an environment where colleagues are driven by its purpose to accelerate progress. With approximately 1,500 employees engaged in data, research, and analytics, S&P Global Pakistan has operated in Islamabad for the past 18 years.

S&P Global’s ‘People First’ philosophy enables them to place significant emphasis on well-being, offering initiatives that include flexible work arrangements, comprehensive healthcare coverage, skill development platforms, and mentorship programs.

Under their recently launched People 10.0 policy, the organization has introduced a wide range of initiatives to support both the physical and mental health of their people, including wellness rooms and programs, paid parental leaves, and an interactive DEI learning & development platform, among others.