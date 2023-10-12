Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro Launch Date Leaked

Qualcomm has moved up the unveiling of its latest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, compared to previous years. The annual Hawaii event is scheduled for 2023, running from October 24 to October 26.

It’s rumored that Xiaomi is determined to be the first smartphone manufacturer to introduce new devices featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. To achieve this, Xiaomi plans to make its announcement on October 27, right after the conclusion of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit.

The highlight of this announcement will be the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro flagship smartphones, which serve as the successors to the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro, officially launched in December 2022.

Reportedly, the Xiaomi 14 devices are poised to make their debut, boasting a fresh design, and Leica-tuned cameras equipped with three distinct focal lengths, and they are set to run on MIUI 15, which is built on the foundation of Android 14.

In accordance with unverified reports, the Pro version is rumored to feature a titanium frame and satellite connectivity. This is clearly a direct response to Apple introducing titanium frames for the first time in iPhones. It is supposed to help with the phone’s overall weight.

Notably, both models have received certification for sale in China from the relevant authorities, meaning it is all set to hit the stores in China.

Anticipate notable enhancements in screen quality, camera performance, rapid charging capabilities, battery capacity, and the vibration motor. It’s worth mentioning that the mass production of these flagship phones has seemingly already commenced.

We expect to see the Xiaomi 14 duo land in the global market a few months after China. Stay tuned.