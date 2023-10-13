Mr. Huo Junli, CEO Zong 4G, Visits PTA Chairman to Discuss the Future of Digitalization in Pakistan

By Press Release | Published Oct 13, 2023 | 10:55 am

The CEO and Chairman of Zong 4G (CMPak), Mr. Huo Junli, met with the Chairman of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Major General (Retd.) Hafeez ur Rehman on Monday, 9th October, to discuss matters related to the growth of Pakistan’s telecom industry.

The leaders of Zong 4G and PTA discussed the future of digitalization in the country and the mutual efforts that can go into furthering innovation and growth.

The discussion was centered around creating an environment of social and digital inclusion, striving to develop an extensive network that covers the length and breadth of the country, giving life to a new era of connectivity through the widespread adoption of technology.

Mr. Junli also stressed the importance of digital enablement through innovative technologies.
Chairman PTA, Maj. Gen. Rehman expressed PTA’s resolve to strengthen the digital ecosystem and to equip it to become an inclusive stage for the country to prosper.

The meeting was a fruitful exchange of ideas that will ultimately result in the progress of the entire industry as both players aligned their collective visions for the future of the country.

Press Release

