Pakistan Railways Announces New Timetable for Trains

Pakistan Rail­ways has announced a new timetable of trains for winter, effective from Sunday, October 15, across the country.

To enhance passenger accessibility, railways has decided to introduce a new stop for the Pakistan Express (45 Up) at Khairpur Railway Station. Furthermore, several temporary stops have been converted into permanent ones.

ALSO READ PIA Under Fire For Giving Employee Bonuses Despite Huge Losses

The Allama Iqbal Express (9 Up/10) and the Quetta Express have added two new stops at Lodhran Railway Station and Toba Tek Singh Railway Station respectively.

Additionally, the stoppage period for certain trains has been prolonged, including Green Line (5 Up/6 Dn) at Rohri Railway Station, the Rohri Express (33 Up/34 Dn), the Musa Pak Express (115 Up/116 Dn) at Khanewal, and the Thal Express (129 Up/130 Dn) at Kundian Railway Station.

In order to better facilitate the passengers during the winter season, the Pakistan Railways has also revised the departure schedules for various trains.

These trains include Tezgam (7 Up), Allama Iqbal Express (9 Up/10 Dn), Karachi Express (15 Up/16 Dn), Multan Express (17 Up), Rahman Baba Express (47 Up), Rawal Express (121 Up), Thal Express (129 Up), Kohat Express (133 Up), Chenab Express (135 Up), Mehran Express (150 Dn), Narowal Passenger (211 Up/212 Dn), Shaheen Passenger (225 Up/226 Dn), Rawalpindi Passenger (268 Dn), and Mianwali Express (148 Dn).

ALSO READ Former Indian Pacer Mocks Babar Azam’s Record Againsty India

Massive Increase in Fares:

Last month, Pakistan Railways increased its fares twice due to the hike in petrol and diesel prices. During the last couple of months, fares have witnessed almost 20% increase.

Now, as per media reports, petrol and diesel prices are set to get a price reduction. It remains to be seen whether the railway ministry reduces the fares or not.