Former Indian Pacer Mocks Babar Azam’s Record Againsty India

The most highly anticipated match is arrived as Pakistan face off against arch rivals today. Fans of both sides team are eagerly waiting for this clash. The hype of the match has not only taken the fans by storm, but also former cricketers.

Former Indian bowler Irfan Pathan compared Pakistan captain, Unstoppable Babar Azam to Indian superstar Virat Kohli.

According to sources, Pathan stated on X (formerly Twitter), that Kohli has a higher average versus Pakistan than Azam’s runs per innings against India.

Babar Azam’s Avg against India is 28. Virat Kohli’s Avg against Pakistan is 55. Clearly Virat is far ahead. Babar will feel the heat to perform on this big match today. #indvspak2023 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 14, 2023

He added, “Babar will feel the heat to perform on this big match today.”

It should be noted that the two teams will face off for the eighth time in World Cup history at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which can hold up to 132,000 fans.

Furthermore, both teams are in top form. The Green Shirts headed to Ahmedabad after leading one of the most successful chase in the event’s history against Sri Lanka.

Similarly, the Indian team demonstrated their prowess by chasing down a target of 273 runs in just 35 overs against Afghanistan in their last game, displaying their readiness for the highly awaited meeting.

Meanwhile, in ODIs, the arch-rivals have faced off 134 times, with Pakistan winning 73 times and India winning 56 times, with five matches resulting in a tie.