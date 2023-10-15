IMARAT Launches $500M Project – The New City Center of Islamabad

Islamabad has revealed a new city center known as IMARAT Downtown, marking a visionary $500 million project by IMARAT that promises to introduce a ‘new’ era in Pakistan’s urban development journey.

The excitement around IMARAT Downtown has reached an all-time high, especially following an exclusive pre-launch event hosted by IMARAT for its leading investors. This grand evening served as more than a mere introduction; it offered a glimpse into the thriving and developed Islamabad of 2047.

In addition to being a significant project, IMARAT Downtown aims to redefine the residential and commercial standards of the twin cities, creating a distinct and an urbanized community. Notably, IMARAT, known for developing four Marriott International hotels, is set to include a Courtyard by Marriott within IMARAT Downtown. Within this prestigious square kilometer, a variety of projects are in development phase, catering to all aspects of life.

The Mall of IMARAT stands as Pakistan’s largest shopping destination, promising an exceptional retail experience. For entertainment enthusiasts, IMARAT Downtown will feature Pakistan’s most extensive entertainment area, with multiple options for gaming and fun activities.

Both residents and visitors will be provided with careful consideration, as a prominent large supermarket operates day and night, ensuring that essential needs are readily accessible at all times.

The IMARAT Residences present a premium residential offering, set to become the most desirable address in Pakistan. Other notable features include the Grand Bazar, offering an exceptional market experience, the Urban Forest for recreational activities, the bustling IMARAT Boulevard, the advanced Harley Health & Wellness Center, the modern Cyber Tower, and the prestigious Institute of Architecture, Urban Planning & Building Materials.

The grand unveiling of IMARAT Downtown is set for October 20th, and it promises to be a momentous occasion in the city’s history. After this noteworthy event, a range of national and international activities is scheduled to occur, expected to generate anticipation not only within the city but also worldwide.

Stay tuned as Islamabad prepares to welcome its new city center, a hub of luxury, innovation, and lifestyle.