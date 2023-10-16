Price of Gold in Pakistan Falls Slightly But Stays Above Rs. 200,000 Per Tola

The price of gold in Pakistan registered a decline on the opening day of the week but stayed above the Rs. 200,000 per tola mark.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) fell by Rs. 1,900 per tola to Rs. 200,100 while the price of 10 grams registered a decline of Rs. 1,629 to close at Rs. 171,553.

ALSO READ Rupee Rises Higher 28th Day in a Row Against US Dollar

The price of gold was officially released by traders last Tuesday after a lapse of almost a month. When prices, were announced on Tuesday, the price of gold (24 carats) stood at Rs. 199,500 per tola. During the last week, the price rose by Rs. 2,500 per tola to close at Rs. 202,000.

In the international market, spot gold was down 0.9 percent to $1,913.59 per ounce by 0612 GMT while the US gold futures also registered a decline of 0.8 percent to $1,926.80.