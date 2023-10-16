Price of Gold in Pakistan Falls Slightly But Stays Above Rs. 200,000 Per Tola

By ProPK Staff | Published Oct 16, 2023 | 6:32 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The price of gold in Pakistan registered a decline on the opening day of the week but stayed above the Rs. 200,000 per tola mark.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) fell by Rs. 1,900 per tola to Rs. 200,100 while the price of 10 grams registered a decline of Rs. 1,629 to close at Rs. 171,553.

ALSO READ

The price of gold was officially released by traders last Tuesday after a lapse of almost a month. When prices, were announced on Tuesday, the price of gold (24 carats) stood at Rs. 199,500 per tola. During the last week, the price rose by Rs. 2,500 per tola to close at Rs. 202,000.

In the international market, spot gold was down 0.9 percent to $1,913.59 per ounce by 0612 GMT while the US gold futures also registered a decline of 0.8 percent to $1,926.80.

ProPK Staff

lens

Nawal Saeed Tells Pakistani Cricketers to Stop Sliding into Her DMs
Read more in lens

proproperty

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Collaborates with WAPDA to Address Water Shortage in Islamabad
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>