Sindh Proposes New Date for Retake of MDCAT

Sindh government has proposed November 19 as the date for re-conducting the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) exam.

It was revealed by the interim Health Minister Dr. Saad Khalid Niaz in a press briefing. It is pertinent to note that no additional fee will be charged from students.

The Minister said that November 19 has been proposed to the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) to hold the exam again. He added that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has suggested the same date.

Furthermore, Dr. Saad Khalid Niaz apologized to the students and their parents for the inconvenience caused by the recent controversy surrounding the MDCAT.

It is important to note that the test conducted by Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) on September 10 had leaked hours before the test began. The Sindh government then decided to constitute a committee to investigate the matter.

After completing its investigation, the committee recommended to re-conduct the test. Acting upon their suggestion, the caretaker CM ordered to reorganize the exam through Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS).

The caretaker Minister has announced that everyone involved in the paper leak will be strictly dealt with, even if it is the vice chancellor of JSMU. He added that further action will be taken once they get a detailed report from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

“The agency is tasked to dig out specific actionable information, which currently we don’t have,” he said. Additionally, the inquiry committee also pointed out shortcomings in the performance of JSMU.