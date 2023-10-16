Punjab University Introduces New High Yielding Triple Gene Cotton Variety

The Centre of Excellence in Molecular Biology (CEMB) at Punjab University Lahore has unveiled a new triple gene cotton variety CKC-05.

The variety was developed under the leadership of Professor Dr. Idrees Ahmad and Professor Dr. Tayyeb Hasnain and reportedly possesses attributes essential for high yields.

The CKC-05 variety is equipped to combat various bollworms, including the pink bollworm, a challenge traditionally demanding costly control measures.

The Punjab Seed Council has granted approval for the general cultivation of this new variety, marking a historic achievement for Punjab University scientists in advancing cotton production and fortifying Pakistan’s economic foundation.

The CKC technology incorporates two Bt genes (CEMB-Cry1Ac+Cry2A) and one glyphosate resistance gene (CEMB-GTG). This technological breakthrough not only empowers farmers to increase income by reducing insecticide sprays but also helps save costs on hoeing.

CKC varieties, such as CKC-1, CKC-3, CKC-5, and CKC-6, developed using this technology, have covered a substantial portion of the total cotton cultivation area this year, contributing significantly to effective bollworm and weed control and reinstating Pakistan’s self-sufficiency in cotton production.

Recognizing the economic significance of this technology, Punjab Minister of Agriculture Commerce and Industry SM Tanveer, along with PU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalid Mehmood, visited CEMB laboratories engaged in agricultural biotechnology applications.

They commended the scientific team for introducing another valuable triple gene variety for the benefit of Pakistan’s farming community.

Minister Tanveer underscored the crucial role of scientists in national development and encouraged continued support for research projects. Professor Dr. Khalid Mehmood emphasized the need for encouragement and funding for projects of national interest, expressing confidence in CEMB’s ability to address biotechnology-related challenges in agriculture and health.

Director CEMB Professor Dr. Moaz ur Rahman provided insights into various ongoing research projects in agriculture and health, reaffirming CEMB’s commitment to actively contribute to overcoming the country’s challenges in these domains.