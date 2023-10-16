Wasim Akram is Unhappy With Haris Rauf’s Performance in 2023 ODI World Cup

Former Pakistani pacer and Sultan of Swing, Wasim Akram, identified Haris Rauf’s weaknesses after a massive defeat against arch-rivals India on Saturday in the ongoing World Cup 2023.

While discussing on a local sports show about Haris Rauf, Wasim Akram identified his weaknesses by saying that relying solely on pace will not get you wickets.

Wasim Akram said, “Maybe once or twice but top batters will not give you wickets on these pitches if you are using only pace. You have to fox them out, you have to create pressure by playing dot balls when the field is wide open.”

He added, “The problem with Haris is that he takes wickets, no doubt, but gives away too many runs because he doesn’t have a consistent length.”

Furthermore, Akram also highlighted Shaheen Afridi’s performance in the World Cup so far. He believes that Shaheen has been unlucky.

He had a massive injury last year, which required more time to recover. However, he is satisfied with his performance as he bowled well against India, taking two crucial wickets of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.

Meanwhile. the Green Shirts will face off against Australia in their next World Cup game on Friday, 20th October at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.