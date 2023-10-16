Ellyse Perry Predicts the World Cup 2023 Winner

As the Cricket World Cup 2023 is underway, Australian women’s cricketer, Ellyse Perry revealed her favorite to win the big clash between Pakistan and Australia in the Cricket World Cup 2023 game.

During an interview at the launch ceremony of Women’s Big Bash Season 9, Ellyse Perry expressed confidence in the Australian men’s team beating Pakistan in the upcoming World Cup game.

ALSO READ Former All-Rounder Warns Pakistan to Be Cautious Against Afghanistan

Perry said, ” Australia is the favorite for both the Pakistan match in Bengaluru and to lift up the World Cup.”

Australian women’s all-rounder Alana King has rated India as a very tough opponent. She also predicts Pakistan to secure one of the final four spots.

Alana said, “Hosts India would be a really tough opponent, but our good wishes are with Australia men’s squad.”

Said added, “Pakistan and South Africa are also strong contenders for the final four.”

It must be noted that India sits at the top of the table with three consecutive wins. However, New Zealand is second with the same number of wins.

Pakistan and South Africa are in third and fourth place, respectively. Afghanistan stunned with a victory over defending champions England on Sunday, placing them fifth on the table.

ALSO READ The World Cup of Injuries: New Zealand and Sri Lanka Lose Key Players

The mighty Australians, who are five-time World Cup champions, have not won a single game yet and are currently at the bottom of the table.