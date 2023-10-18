JS Bank Partners with Closet to Provide Innovative Banking Services

JS Bank, one of the fastest-growing banks in Pakistan, has announced a strategic partnership with Closet, a fashion rental marketplace. The partnership aims to provide reliable and robust financial services to Closet’s customers and is a step in the Bank’s ongoing commitment to extending its range of services.

As part of this partnership, JS Bank will extend wide-ranging products and services to Closet, including the seamless opening of JS Her Current and Savings Account, specifically tailored for the Bank’s existing and potential female customers. It also includes a free critical illness cover encompassing seven types of women-related cancers.

The signing ceremony took place at the JS Bank headquarters in Karachi in the presence of the team members from both companies, including Fahad Siddiqui, Head of Products, Evelyn J. Gill, Head of Wealth Management, Deposits & CRM from JS Bank, and Laiba Amir, Co-founder & COO, Closet.

Fahad Siddiqui, Head of Products at JS Bank, commented: “This partnership is a testament to our commitment to meeting our customers’ evolving needs. We are dedicated to providing innovative and customized financial solutions, and our collaboration with Closet is a step towards this goal. We believe in empowering women and ensuring their financial well-being, and our ‘JS Her Current and Savings Account’ is just one example of our commitment to this cause.”

This collaboration aims to enhance customer satisfaction and opens up the potential for cross-promotion, thereby broadening the customer base for both JS Bank and Closet. This partnership signifies a bright future for both organizations by sharing a mutual dedication to customer well-being.